2GB
Brisbane Heat coach admits Sydney Sixers ‘deserve the top spot’

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Big Bash LeagueBrisbane HeatCandice WarnerDarren Lehmann
The penultimate match of the 2020-21 Big Bash League will see the Brisbane Heat go up against the Perth Scorchers.

Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann told Mark Levy and Candice Warner “it would’ve been nice” to face the Scorchers on their home ground, despite the “hostile environment”.

Tomorrow night’s winner will go on to face reigning champions the Sydney Sixers, and Mr Lehmann admitted they “deserve the top spot”.

“You know you won’t be getting over my Sixers if you make it through to the final, Boof,” Mark taunted.

“Well, I hope you’re wrong!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
CricketSports
