Brisbane Heat coach admits Sydney Sixers ‘deserve the top spot’

The penultimate match of the 2020-21 Big Bash League will see the Brisbane Heat go up against the Perth Scorchers.

Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann told Mark Levy and Candice Warner “it would’ve been nice” to face the Scorchers on their home ground, despite the “hostile environment”.

Tomorrow night’s winner will go on to face reigning champions the Sydney Sixers, and Mr Lehmann admitted they “deserve the top spot”.

“You know you won’t be getting over my Sixers if you make it through to the final, Boof,” Mark taunted.

“Well, I hope you’re wrong!”

