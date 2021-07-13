Brisbane 2032: Nikki Webster ‘absolutely’ keen on Olympics encore

Nikki Webster is open to performing at the 2032 Olympic Games if they’re held in Queensland.

The Sydney Olympics ceremony shot her to stardom at the age of 13.

And now, Nikki told Deborah Knight she’d ‘absolutely’ consider singing in the 2032 Olympics.

“Anything I could do to support it absolutely, I would be there with bells on.

“I’d love to be involved in some way.”

Afternoons with Deborah Knight has started a petition for Nikki Webster to perform at a 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Image: Getty/Robert Cianflone