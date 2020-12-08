2GB
Bring on the love: ‘Home and Away’ star embraces neigbourhood connections

1 min ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Bring on the love: ‘Home and Away’ star embraces neigbourhood connections

With 13 million Aussies separated from relatives by the border closure, we’re being encouraged to “spread joy and love” to those nearby this festive season.

Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou is fronting the Big W-backed ‘Bring on the Love’ campaign embracing one of the silver linings to life in lockdown – getting to know the locals.

“I always go for bike rides … and there was so many people out on the street, and kids in the street. I met neighbours that I didn’t know.

“It was really lovely just to connect to my neighbourhood, and to feel a sense of community.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Don Arnold/WireImage

News
