‘Brightness on the horizon’: Vivid to make a COVID-safe comeback

The NSW government has announced plans for Sydney’s annual Vivid festival to return in August next year, after the 2020 event was cancelled amid the pandemic.

Minister for Jobs, Investment and Tourism Stuart Ayres told Jim Wilson postponing Vivid, which usually runs from mid-May to mid-June, by three months will buy the government enough time to develop a safe event.

“We’re all very hopeful that by August next year we’re in a restriction-free environment. We won’t know that for a number of months, Jim.

“This gives everyone a chance to plan properly … and God, don’t we need a bit of brightness on the horizon that we can all aim towards?”

Image: Facebook/Vivid Sydney