BridgeClimb offers new vantage point to view history

BridgeClimb has partnered with Sydney Festival to create “Burrawa”, a three-hour immersion experience for Sydneysiders.

Burrawa tells the Aboriginal history attached to many landmarks along the harbour from the vantage point of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Artistic Director Wesely Enoch told Joe Hildebrand climbers can expect to hear stories about the foundations of the Sydney Opera House and how walking trails mapped many major Sydney roads.

“Our modern city has a very ancient history.

“There’s lots of really interesting stories.”

Mr Enoch encouraged Sydneysiders interested in their city’s history to experience BridgeClimb in a new way.

Tickets can be booked here.

Image: Getty