‘Breakthrough’ for teachers prioritised in next stage of NSW vaccine rollout

11 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Angelo GavrielatosNSW SchoolsTeachersvaccine rollout
Young woman teaching multi racial students in primary school on the carpet

The NSW government’s decision to establish a vaccine hub for teachers at Fairfield Showground is being hailed as a “breakthrough”.

NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos told Jim Wilson the move recognises educators as frontline essential workers.

“They need to be prioritised.

“We certainly hope that this is but the first step in a prioritisation for all teachers and education workers right across the state.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
