Breakthrough coronavirus drug available for use in Australia

A widely available steroid that’s showing promising results for those with severe cases of coronavirus can be used by Australian doctors.

Scientists at the University of Oxford said results from a trial showed dexamethasone reduced death rates by around a third in the most severely ill coronavirus patients.

However, it did not prevent people from catching COVID-19 or benefitted people with mild symptoms.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Ben Fordham there are “no barriers” to doctor’s distributing the drug.

“It’s available for use in Australia’s hospitals.

“We know we now have an option for the doctors in intensive care to consider.”

He also revealed the government will be putting $4 million into children stroke research.

