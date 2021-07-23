2GB
BREAKING | Weeks between vaccine doses changed to accelerate rollout

1 hour ago
National Nine News
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to the time between COVID vaccine doses.

The National Cabinet of states and territories has agreed to accept a new timeline for vaccine doses to accelerate the rollout.

AstraZeneca doses can now be administered four weeks apart, down from eight to twelve weeks previously recommended.

Pfizer doses are to be administered six weeks apart, up from ‘at least’ three weeks previously.

The Prime Minister emphasised the health advice on the vaccine timeline has not changed.

A “lengthy and extensive discussion” was had about the situation in NSW, he said.

Mr Morrison thanked NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for “her candor”, but will not allocate extra Pfizer doses to the state as requested.

Suppression remains “the primary tool” for handling the virus, which vaccination then supports.

“There was widespread agreement among National Cabinet that we need to lean into AstraZeneca.”

Australia has reached nearly 200,000 vaccines administered in a single day.

 

Image: Nine News

National Nine News
AustraliaHealthNews
