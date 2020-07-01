2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

BREAKING | Victorians in COVID-19 hotspots banned from entering NSW

1 hour ago
2GB News
coronavirusMelbourne

Victorians living in COVID-19 hotspots will be banned from coming into NSW and face tough penalties if they attempt to enter the state.

NSW residents will also be banned from visiting a Melbourne hotspot, with travellers in both directions facing fines of up to $11,000 or six months jail.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard signed a public health order preventing the interstate travel, unless it is a NSW resident returning home or in “very special circumstances” such as for medical care or compassionate reasons.

Residents in NSW who breach this order will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

“The Victorian situation should be taken very, very, seriously,” Mr Hazzard said.

 

 

2GB News
NewsNSWTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873