BREAKING | Victorians in COVID-19 hotspots banned from entering NSW

Victorians living in COVID-19 hotspots will be banned from coming into NSW and face tough penalties if they attempt to enter the state.

NSW residents will also be banned from visiting a Melbourne hotspot, with travellers in both directions facing fines of up to $11,000 or six months jail.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard signed a public health order preventing the interstate travel, unless it is a NSW resident returning home or in “very special circumstances” such as for medical care or compassionate reasons.

Residents in NSW who breach this order will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

“The Victorian situation should be taken very, very, seriously,” Mr Hazzard said.