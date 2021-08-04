BREAKING | Unvaccinated man in his 20s dies with COVID after rapid deterioration
A young, unvaccinated man from south-west Sydney has died in his home overnight while isolating with COVID-19.
Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the man in his 20s was being cared for by staff from the local health district and was being checked on daily, but suddenly deteriorated.
He had “complained of feeling a little fatigued” prior to his death.
The case has been referred to the Coroner.
Another person with COVID was isolating with him.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian offered the young man’s family condolences and urged again for young people to get vaccinated.
She also flagged a “concerningly high rate” of sewage detections in the Hunter and Newcastle areas, where there could be unidentified transmission.
People in the following areas are urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested:
- Dudley
- Charlestown
- Jesmond
- Lambton
- New Lambton
- Mayfield
- Elermore Vale
- Wallsend
- Kotara
- Garden Suburb
- Adamstown Heights
- Kahibah
- Highfields
- Merewether
- Waratah West
- Georgetown
- Carrington
- Belmont
- Warners Bay
- Gateshead
- Tingira Heights
- Bennetts Green
- Jewells
- Redhead
- Eleebana
- Croudace Bay
- Valentine
- Marks Point
- Blacksmiths
- Pelican
- Swansea
- Swansea Heads
- Caves Beach
- Cameron Park
- Fletcher
- Maryland
- Shortland
- Mayfield West
- Stockton
- Sandgate
- Callaghan
- Kooragang
- Fern Bay
- Minmi
- Birmingham Gardens
- Fullerton Cove
Additionally, health authorities are concerned by how fast the virus is spreading in apartment complexes.
Ms Berejiklian asked residents to avoid common areas and congregating in lifts.
“It adds an extra layer of complexity, an extra layer of caution that we’re asking people to undertake.”
