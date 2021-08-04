BREAKING | Unvaccinated man in his 20s dies with COVID after rapid deterioration

A young, unvaccinated man from south-west Sydney has died in his home overnight while isolating with COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the man in his 20s was being cared for by staff from the local health district and was being checked on daily, but suddenly deteriorated.

He had “complained of feeling a little fatigued” prior to his death.

The case has been referred to the Coroner.

Another person with COVID was isolating with him.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian offered the young man’s family condolences and urged again for young people to get vaccinated.

She also flagged a “concerningly high rate” of sewage detections in the Hunter and Newcastle areas, where there could be unidentified transmission.

People in the following areas are urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested:

Dudley

Charlestown

Jesmond

Lambton

New Lambton

Mayfield

Elermore Vale

Wallsend

Kotara

Garden Suburb

Adamstown Heights

Kahibah

Highfields

Merewether

Waratah West

Georgetown

Carrington

Belmont

Warners Bay

Gateshead

Tingira Heights

Bennetts Green

Jewells

Redhead

Eleebana

Croudace Bay

Valentine

Marks Point

Blacksmiths

Pelican

Swansea

Swansea Heads

Caves Beach

Cameron Park

Fletcher

Maryland

Shortland

Mayfield West

Stockton

Sandgate

Callaghan

Kooragang

Fern Bay

Minmi

Birmingham Gardens

Fullerton Cove

Additionally, health authorities are concerned by how fast the virus is spreading in apartment complexes.

Ms Berejiklian asked residents to avoid common areas and congregating in lifts.

“It adds an extra layer of complexity, an extra layer of caution that we’re asking people to undertake.”

Image: NSW Heath