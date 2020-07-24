Three Sydney schools shut as students test positive for COVID-19

Three Catholic schools in western Sydney will close immediately for deep cleaning after four students were diagnosed with COVID-19.

NSW Health will assist with cleaning and contact tracing after students who attended Freeman Catholic College, Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School, and Cerdon College tested positive.

All four cases are linked to the Thai Rock restaurant cluster, which has now reached 52 cases in total.

Close contacts of all the cases are being notified to undertake a 14 day self-isolation, and testing for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms.

All other children, staff, and families of those who attend or work at these schools are encouraged to seek testing.

