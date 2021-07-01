BREAKING | Three new mass vaccination hubs announced for Sydney and regions

After “letting the cat out of the bag” yesterday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced details for three new mass vaccination hubs.

In addition to a soon to be opened hub in the Hunter region, the Illawarra region will benefit from a new hub at Wollongong.

A major additional site will be established on Pitt St in the Sydney CBD, and a fifth hub will serve south-west Sydney at Macquarie Fields.

Once all hubs are operational, the Premier expects NSW will be able to administer 200,000 vaccines per week.

Over 2.2 million doses have been administered in the state so far, 850,000 of those through NSW Health.

Further, 22 pharmacies will be administering vaccines in regional NSW from July 19.

Ms Berejiklian wants to see the pharmacy vaccine program “scale up as soon as possible”.

“As soon as extra supplies are available, it’ll be all hands on deck.”

Image: NSW Health