2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Breaking the silence: Pregnant women encouraged to drop 12-week rule

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Katrina GroshinskiPregnancy

Women are being encouraged to abandon the 12-week rule when speaking about their pregnancies.

Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month is shedding light on miscarriages, highlighting the fact that one in four pregnancies end before 20 weeks.

Pink Elephant Support Network Director Katrina Groshinski told Deborah Knight most women don’t speak about their pregnancy for the first three months.

“It isolates women.

“The overwhelming reaction we hear from women is how lonely it is and that’s because we don’t talk about it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
Health
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873