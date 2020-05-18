Rock-climber rescued from another freezing night on a cliff

The rescue mission to save an injured rock-climber stranded on a cliff in the Blue Mountains has successfully concluded.

Blue Mountains Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance paramedics spent almost 24 hours with the injured climber, who suffered multiple fractures when he fell halfway down a 150-metre cliff around 4 pm yesterday.

The injured man and one of his companions sheltered in a cave on the cliff face with two critical care paramedics overnight, as temperatures dropped as low as 3 degrees Celsius.

Rescuers had expected him to face yet another night out in the cold due to adverse conditions, but seized upon a brief window of opportunity.

The man has been airlifted to Sydney’s Westmead Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Chief Superintendent Cam Edgar told Ben Fordham the overnight team of paramedics have also been extracted.

Whilst the team had all the necessary medical and survival equipment for the night, a second sleep would not have been ideal, he said.

“A nice view, but a very complex and technical rescue, in a very demanding environment, under extreme conditions for our teams.”

Image: Nine News