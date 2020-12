NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the extension of the northern beaches lockdown.

From December 27 the southern part of the northern beaches will revert back to stay at home orders.

However, until December 30 outside gatherings of five people will be allowed in the northern part of the northern beaches, 10 in the southern section.

Nine new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours out of 40,000 tests.