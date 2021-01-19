BREAKING | Residents evacuated as major police operation underway in Blue Mountains

Police have blocked off a street in Katoomba amid reports of a siege with an armed man barricaded inside a block of units.

Emergency services are at the scene on the corner of Lurline Street and Leichhardt Street, including specialist police units from Sydney.

Vision just in from the scene. The Police operation is ongoing. #9News pic.twitter.com/YC5MPbEAxC — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) January 19, 2021

Local resident Tom told Deborah Knight he was evacuated from his home by police, but said officers have been “tight-lipped” about the details of the operation.

He heard police earlier calling up to the person in the building, before breaking through a window.

“Obviously there is some kind of a threat, otherwise they would’ve gone straight into the building.

“I feel a little bit weird … I’m literally standing here on the street in my pyjamas.”

Click PLAY below to hear the call

Image: Nine News