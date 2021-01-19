2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

BREAKING | Residents evacuated as major police operation underway in Blue Mountains

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Katoombapolice operation
Article image for BREAKING | Residents evacuated as major police operation underway in Blue Mountains

Police have blocked off a street in Katoomba amid reports of a siege with an armed man barricaded inside a block of units.

Emergency services are at the scene on the corner of Lurline Street and Leichhardt Street, including specialist police units from Sydney.

Local resident Tom told Deborah Knight he was evacuated from his home by police, but said officers have been “tight-lipped” about the details of the operation.

He heard police earlier calling up to the person in the building, before breaking through a window.

“Obviously there is some kind of a threat, otherwise they would’ve gone straight into the building.

“I feel a little bit weird … I’m literally standing here on the street in my pyjamas.”

Click PLAY below to hear the call

Image: Nine News

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873