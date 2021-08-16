Queensland introduces vaccine passport measure for NSW

Queensland has introduced stronger border measures for people entering via New South Wales.

New South Wales detected a number of coronavirus cases in regional areas of the state over the weekend, prompting a blanket lockdown.

In response, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young have announced from Friday, essential workers entering Queensland from New South Wales with an exemption must have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“Most of these people would already have been vaccinated,” said Dr Young.

“I suspect there won’t be many, but just in case they are, I’ve put that deadline in that by Friday, they must be vaccinated.

“Otherwise, they cannot, although they’re essential, … cross the border.”

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter