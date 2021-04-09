BREAKING | Prince Philip dies in Windsor Castle at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 this morning at Windsor Castle.

In a statement released by the Royal Family, it is said Prince Philip’s death was peaceful.

Prince Philip had spent some time in London’s King Edward VII hospital, after being admitted under ‘precautionary measures’.

He was discharged on March 16.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Leaders have expressed their condolences in public statements

Prime Minister Scott Morrison released noted Prince Philip “embodied a generation that we will never see again”.

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

“We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote.

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

Image: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images