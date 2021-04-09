2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

BREAKING | Prince Philip dies in Windsor Castle at 99

2 hours ago
National Nine News
Article image for BREAKING | Prince Philip dies in Windsor Castle at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 this morning at Windsor Castle.

In a statement released by the Royal Family, it is said Prince Philip’s death was peaceful.

Prince Philip had spent some time in London’s King Edward VII hospital, after being admitted under ‘precautionary measures’.

He was discharged on March 16.

Leaders have expressed their condolences in public statements

Prime Minister Scott Morrison released noted Prince Philip “embodied a generation that we will never see again”.

“We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote.

 

Image: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

National Nine News
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873