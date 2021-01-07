BREAKING | Prime Minister announces update to vaccine schedule

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced an update to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination schedule which will see it delivered a month earlier than anticipated.

The vaccine will now be rolled out for Australians in high-priority groups from mid to late February, on the conditions of TGA approval and on-time delivery of the vaccines from suppliers.

The Prime Minister said the Therapeutic Goods Administration and health officials are acting with “necessary swiftness”.

“It is moving considerably faster than normal vaccination approval processes would occur in Australia, but without skipping a step, without cutting a corner.

“There has been no delay and no deferral, and this is going as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved by the end of the month, and the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in February.

Anthony Albanese hailed the earlier rollout as a “commonsense call”, speaking to Joe Hildebrand on Afternoons.

“The sooner we can rollout the vaccine, the sooner we can resume normal activity.”

But Mr Albanese will continue to apply pressure on Scott Morrison, urging the PM to introduce a “nationally consistent approach” to Australia’s coronavirus response.

