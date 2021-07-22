2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier expecting case numbers to soar higher after record infections

6 hours ago
2GB News
covid-19Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for Premier expecting case numbers to soar higher after record infections

NSW has set a new record for both daily infections and tests, with the majority of new cases infectious in the community.

NSW Health identified 124 new cases of COVID-19 from 85,000 tests, of which 48 were active in the community throughout their infectious period, and a further 22 were partially isolated.

As a result, “I’m expecting case numbers to go up even higher,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Fears cases would spill over from the heavily restricted south-western Sydney LGAs into the Cumberland LGA “are materialising”, she added.

The surveillance testing program, requiring tests every three days, has been extended to health and aged care workers who live in the Canterbury-Bankstown LGA.

The Premier emphasised the high risk of transmission in workplaces and across households, confirming contact tracers have found positive cases were visiting families in other households.

“I can’t stress enough how distressing it is for us when we uncover entire families who have got the virus … who have given it to extended family members,” she said.

The Premier also revealed none of the 28 people in intensive care, of any age, has had both doses of a vaccine.

 

Image: Nine News

2GB News
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873