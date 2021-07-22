Premier expecting case numbers to soar higher after record infections

NSW has set a new record for both daily infections and tests, with the majority of new cases infectious in the community.

NSW Health identified 124 new cases of COVID-19 from 85,000 tests, of which 48 were active in the community throughout their infectious period, and a further 22 were partially isolated.

As a result, “I’m expecting case numbers to go up even higher,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Fears cases would spill over from the heavily restricted south-western Sydney LGAs into the Cumberland LGA “are materialising”, she added.

The surveillance testing program, requiring tests every three days, has been extended to health and aged care workers who live in the Canterbury-Bankstown LGA.

The Premier emphasised the high risk of transmission in workplaces and across households, confirming contact tracers have found positive cases were visiting families in other households.

“I can’t stress enough how distressing it is for us when we uncover entire families who have got the virus … who have given it to extended family members,” she said.

The Premier also revealed none of the 28 people in intensive care, of any age, has had both doses of a vaccine.

