2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police operation underway after active shooting in Austria

8 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Vienna
Article image for Police operation underway after active shooting in Austria

A person is dead after a mass shooting in Vienna that’s prompted a large-scale police operation.

Police said shots have been fired near a synagogue and a number of people have been injured, including an officer.

Austrian police have confirmed one suspect has been shot dead by officers but there are still several armed suspects.

There are six crime scenes.

The public is being told to stay away from public places.

Counter-Terrorism Expert Professor Greg Barton told Deborah Knight the scale of the attack is “particularly awful”.

“The Austrian authorities moved in very quickly and we don’t have large scale casualties that would fit with the scale of this attempted attack.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Thomas Kronsteiner

Deborah Knight
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873