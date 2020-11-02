Police operation underway after active shooting in Austria

A person is dead after a mass shooting in Vienna that’s prompted a large-scale police operation.

Police said shots have been fired near a synagogue and a number of people have been injured, including an officer.

Austrian police have confirmed one suspect has been shot dead by officers but there are still several armed suspects.

There are six crime scenes.

The public is being told to stay away from public places.

Counter-Terrorism Expert Professor Greg Barton told Deborah Knight the scale of the attack is “particularly awful”.

“The Austrian authorities moved in very quickly and we don’t have large scale casualties that would fit with the scale of this attempted attack.”

Image: Getty/Thomas Kronsteiner