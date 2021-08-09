2GB
One million Moderna vaccines made available to Australians next month

8 hours ago
National Nine News
The Therapeutics Goods Administration has given the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the green light.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the provisional approval will allow the new vaccine to be used in Australians over 18 years old from next month.

25 million doses in total have been ordered, with 10 million to arrive on Australian shores by the end of the year.

The first million doses are due in September, and will be distributed to pharmacies, with three million further doses to be delivered each subsequent month.

We’ll have it in our hands and we will have the jabs in our arms starting next month,” the Prime Minister said.

Head of the TGA Professor John Skerritt pointed to “really exciting” data about the Moderna vaccine’s efficacy based on US usage.

“It is proving to be 93 per cent efficacious against any infection, 98 per cent against severe disease, and 100 per cent against death.”

 

