2GB
131 873

BREAKING | NZ travel bubble temporarily suspended

1 hour ago
The Australian government has suspended the ‘green zone’ travel bubble arrangement with New Zealand for at least 72 hours, effective immediately.

The snap decision was sparked by a returned traveller in NZ who tested positive to the highly infectious South African strain after finishing mandatory quarantine.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has instructed New Zealanders intending to fly to Australia in the coming days to reconsider their need to travel.

“They will, as a consequence, need to go into hotel quarantine … for up to 14 days and a minimum of 72 hours.”

Travellers who have arrived in Australia on or since January 14 have also been asked to get tested and remain isolated until a negative result is received.

 

131 873