NSW records COVID-19 case, restrictions re-introduced

6 hours ago
2GB News
Byron Baycoronavirus
Article image for NSW records COVID-19 case, restrictions re-introduced

NSW has recorded one locally acquired case of COVID-19 after five Queenslanders tested positive following a Byron Bay hens party.

No new cases were recorded to 8pm last night, but the NSW Premier has announced one case has been detected since then.

Until the end of Easter, people in the areas of Byron, Ballina, Tweed and Lismore shires are to limit house guests to 30.

All venues in the area will revert to the 4sqm and people must sit, not stand.

Masks will also be made mandatory.

Residents are being asked not to travel to the rest of NSW.

Queensland has recorded two new cases in the last reporting period.

 

 

Image: Getty

HealthNewsNSW
