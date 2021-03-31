NSW records COVID-19 case, restrictions re-introduced

NSW has recorded one locally acquired case of COVID-19 after five Queenslanders tested positive following a Byron Bay hens party.

No new cases were recorded to 8pm last night, but the NSW Premier has announced one case has been detected since then.

Until the end of Easter, people in the areas of Byron, Ballina, Tweed and Lismore shires are to limit house guests to 30.

All venues in the area will revert to the 4sqm and people must sit, not stand.

Masks will also be made mandatory.

Residents are being asked not to travel to the rest of NSW.

Queensland has recorded two new cases in the last reporting period.

A number of new casual contact venues associated with the QLD cases have been notified. If you’ve been to these locations at the listed times, get tested immediately & isolate until a negative result is received. Continue to monitor for symptoms & if they appear, get tested again pic.twitter.com/11dpIvrwpK — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) March 31, 2021

Image: Getty