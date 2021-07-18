NSW Premier to review construction ban

The NSW Premier will review a city-wide construction ban announced over the weekend.

The controversial decision has been met with criticism from unions and workers.

Senior government sources have told The Ray Hadley Morning Show a review of the ban on building construction sites, residential and commercial, is imminent.

Safety plans will be put in place.

Senior government sources had initially indicated to Ray Hadley that the decision would be reversed.

Housing Industry Association Managing Director Graham Wolfe told Deborah Knight he and other construction industry leaders have been locked in negotiations with the government to develop a roadmap out of the ban.

“There’s two parts to that roadmap: one … allows us to get on and make sure that buildings are safe … [and] secure.

“Builders have a statutory obligation and responsibilities to the public, to the workers, to the community.”

He’s hopeful contractors can be allowed back onsite sometime this week.

