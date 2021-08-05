BREAKING | NSW Hunter region plunged into lockdown

The NSW Premier has announced a one-week lockdown in the Hunter and Upper Hunter region.

The Hunter Valley, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie lockdown will be in place from 5pm tonight until midnight next Thursday, after five cases were recorded in the area.

262 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded with at least 45 of spending time in the community while infectious.

Five people have died in the last 24 hours.

Four of the people were unvaccinated, while one had received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Image: Nine News