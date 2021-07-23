2GB
BREAKING | NSW deems COVID outbreak a ‘national emergency’

3 hours ago
2GB News
The NSW Premier has defined Sydney’s COVID outbreak as a “national emergency” as cases have again risen.

The state has recorded 136 new cases of COVID-19 out of nearly 87,000 tests.

53 of the cases were in the community for their infectious period.

An 89-year-old man has died.

The Premier and Dr Kerry Chant have deemed this a “national emergency”.

Workers from the Cumberland and Blacktown LGAs should not leave their area unless they are essential workers.

Gladys Berejiklian has urged the federal government to expand vaccine eligibility to young people, while also calling for more Pfizer doses.

 

