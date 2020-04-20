2GB
BREAKING | NRL boss Todd Greenberg steps down

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
NRL CEO Todd Greenberg will step down from his executive role today.

Andrew Abdo has been appointed acting CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

Mr Greenberg said “It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last four years. Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey.”

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys thanked Mr Greenberg for his contribution to the game.

Image: Getty/Matt King 

NewsRugby LeagueSports
