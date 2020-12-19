BREAKING | Northern beaches in lockdown as COVID-19 cases climb
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a tightening of restrictions after coronavirus cases rose.
New cases in NSW have risen by 23 in the last 24 hours, including 10 announced yesterday.
From 5pm today until midnight on Wednesday northern beaches residents won’t be allowed to leave their home unless for essential reasons including: compassionate grounds, exercise, groceries, medical reasons, compassionate reasons and work.
The Premier has also asked the rest of Sydney to avoid unnecessary activity.