New restrictions, harsher penalties as daily cases top 200

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a tougher crackdown on health order rule-breakers, as the state records over 200 cases in 24 hours.

239 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW from 111,000 tests, at least 66 of whom were infectious in the community.

New restrictions have been introduced in the LGAs currently recording significant transmission: currently these are Campbelltown, Georges River, Parramatta, Blacktown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool.

“If you live within … a local government area of concern, you need to make sure you wear a mask now at all times,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“It doesn’t matter where it is.”

Fines for not wearing a mask, anywhere in the state where it’s required, will increase from $200 to $500.

From midnight tomorrow in those LGAs, residents can only move within a 5km radius of their homes, no matter the reason is (shopping, exercise, or singles bubbles), unless under exceptional circumstances.

From tomorrow, police will be given the power to close down premises, including businesses and construction sites, “if those entities continue to flout the public health orders”.

Thousands of additional police will be in and around the eight current LGAs of concern.

Image: Nine News