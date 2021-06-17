BREAKING | Mask mandate returns as NSW records one new case

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a new mask mandate as the state records one new case of COVID-19.

It comes after a driver transporting flight crew, along with two other close contacts, tested positive to the virus.

For the next five days, masks will be made compulsory on public transport in Greater Sydney, excluding the Central Coast and Illawarra regions.

The NSW government is recommending masks are worn indoors.

Image: Nine News