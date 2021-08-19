Lockdown extended for regional NSW as cases spread

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced stay-at-home orders for regional NSW will be extended until at least August 28.

The extension brings restrictions across the state into line with those in Greater Sydney, with cases numbers particularly growing in Western NSW.

“Everybody would … expect us to take a precautionary response, given we have the opportunity to get down to zero cases in the regions.”

Shellharbour and the Central Coast have been recategorised as regional areas, Deputy Premier John Barilaro said, meaning Greater Sydneysiders will require permits to travel there when the system comes into effect on Saturday.

Three cases recorded since 8pm last night, to be included in tomorrow’s numbers, in Wilcannia have health authorities “very concerned”, prompting a call out to anyone who has been in the area recently to get tested.

Sewage detections in Foster, Yamba and Bateau Bay have also sparked concern and a callout for testing, as there are no known COVID cases in those areas.

681 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from 119,000 people in the last 24 hours, and one more person has died.

A record 110,000 people were vaccinated in NSW yesterday.

