Listeners detail dramatic police chase on Sydney’s north shore

A man has been tasered and arrested following a dramatic police pursuit on Sydney’s north shore.

About 5am the driver was seen allegedly crossing onto the wrong side of the road multiple times on the Gore Hill Freeway.

A police pursuit was initiated but stopped due to safety concerns.

The car was stopped a short time later, where the 32-year-old man allegedly ran from the scene and was physically aggressive towards police.

He was tasered and taken to hospital for assessment.

Caller David told Ben Fordham he saw up to seven police cars ‘chasing’ a car on Jenkins Street in Chatswood.

“One of the police cars managed to lose it and has gone into a wall.”

Listener Judy told Ben she saw multiple police cars chasing a Mini Cooper on the Pacific Highway.

“It does a U-ey and stops in the middle of a pedestrian crossing and three agile young fellows absconded.”

NSW Police Superintendent Jenny Shultz told Ben Fordham there was only one person involved in the incident.

“I do have some police cars damaged… but we’re very happy that no other person, in terms of the public, has been put in danger or hurt.”

