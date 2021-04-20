2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Derek ChauvinGeorge Floyd
Article image for Former cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

The jury found Chauvin guilty of all charges, second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, after he knelt on the neck of 46-year-old Mr Floyd for about nine minutes last year.

Mr Floyd’s death, which was caught on camera, sparked worldwide protests about police brutality and racial injustice.

Nine US correspondent Alison Piotrowski is in Minneapolis and told Ben Fordham people are dancing in the streets.

“There is this massive street party.

“Really incredible scenes this morning … because I think the sense was this wasn’t going to happen.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

US correspondent Harley Carnes told Ben Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks.

“It’s unlikely that they would stack up all three charges and the sentences and throw the max at him.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873