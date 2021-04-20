Former cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

The jury found Chauvin guilty of all charges, second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, after he knelt on the neck of 46-year-old Mr Floyd for about nine minutes last year.

Mr Floyd’s death, which was caught on camera, sparked worldwide protests about police brutality and racial injustice.

Nine US correspondent Alison Piotrowski is in Minneapolis and told Ben Fordham people are dancing in the streets.

“There is this massive street party.

“Really incredible scenes this morning … because I think the sense was this wasn’t going to happen.”

US correspondent Harley Carnes told Ben Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks.

“It’s unlikely that they would stack up all three charges and the sentences and throw the max at him.”

