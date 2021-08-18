First flight out of Afghanistan arrives at Australian base

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed Australia’s first rescue flight has left Afghanistan and touched down at Australia’s base in the Emirates.

26 evacuees were on board, including Australian citizens, Afghan nationals, and one foreign official.

Three more planes are being prepared to join the mission to carry out “many” more flights in the coming days and weeks.

“This is not a simple process.

“It’s very difficult for any Australian to imagine the sense of chaos and uncertainty that is existing across this country, the breakdown in formal communications, the ability to reach people.”

Mr Morrison also confirmed Afghan refugees will not be received into Australia through illegal means, only through “our official humanitarian program”.

“We will not be offering a pathway to permanent residency or citizenship [to illegal arrivals].

“Our policy has not changed.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

Image: Nine News