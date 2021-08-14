BREAKING | Fines increased, new measures announced to enforce lockdown

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a suite of new measures for police enforcing public health orders.

Fines for breaching stay-at-home orders will increase from $1000 to $5000 for those who leave mandatory isolation, or lie on a permit or to contact tracers.

$3000 penalties will apply to those who breach the two-person exercise rule, or enter regional NSW without an excuse.

Singles bubbles will need to be registered.

All of Greater Sydney will be required to exercise within 5km of their home, down from 10km.

A permit system will be introduced requiring anyone leaving Greater Sydney to prove they have a valid reason to visit the regions as of Friday next week.

“There will be a visible and increased police presence in the affected local government areas including deployment of specialised commands, and including riot squad, [and] Highway Patrol,” the Premier said.

500 extra ADF personnel will be deployed to NSW on Monday.

The announcement comes on what the Premier described as “the most concerning day of the pandemic for NSW”.

466 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, a new record, from 136,000 tests. Four people have died.

“This is literally a war, and we know it has been a war for some time, but never to this extent.”

Image: NSW Health