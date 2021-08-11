BREAKING | NSW Premier confirms snap lockdown for Dubbo
Ray Hadley has revealed Dubbo will be plunged into lockdown after a COVID case was recorded.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian has since confirmed the area will go into lockdown from 1pm today, due to two cases being identified.
Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the cases are a woman in her 40s, and a young child, her household contact.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders told Ray Hadley people are turning up at testing centres after sewage testing had previously indicated the virus was circulating in the community.
“We have another case which has been the concern all along. There’s at least another case somewhere that hasn’t yet been identified.”
Image: Nine News