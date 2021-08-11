BREAKING | NSW Premier confirms snap lockdown for Dubbo

Ray Hadley has revealed Dubbo will be plunged into lockdown after a COVID case was recorded.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has since confirmed the area will go into lockdown from 1pm today, due to two cases being identified.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the cases are a woman in her 40s, and a young child, her household contact.

“Because of those cases we have recommended a lockdown, which the government has put into place.

“It is critical that the lockdown is complied with in Dubbo, and even though it comes into place at 1pm today, we are asking people to … act in a way as if it is in place at the moment. “

Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders told Ray Hadley people are turning up at testing centres after sewage testing had previously indicated the virus was circulating in the community.

“We have another case which has been the concern all along. There’s at least another case somewhere that hasn’t yet been identified.”

Image: Nine News