Date announced for NSW’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has outlined the first steps of the state’s vaccine rollout, to begin next Monday.

Over the next three weeks 35,000 frontline workers, including quarantine workers and highly exposed health workers such those in testing clinics, emergency departments, and ambulance, will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

The doses will be distributed out of three hubs in Sydney; from Westmead, Liverpool and Royal Prince Alfred hospitals.

Premier Berejiklian anticipates the rollout will be scaled up progressively over the coming weeks, but warned vaccinations will not warrant a change in restrictions and health measures.

“This is a very important development in our fight against COVID.

“[But] just because the vaccine rollout has started doesn’t mean that we can relax.”

Today marks NSW’s 31st consecutive day without cases of community transmission.

Image: Nine News