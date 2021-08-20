2GB
BREAKING | Curfew imposed, extra mask mandates and lockdown extended

1 hour ago
2GB News
covid-19Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for BREAKING | Curfew imposed, extra mask mandates and lockdown extended

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced tougher restrictions and an extension of Sydney’s lockdown.

The Greater Sydney lockdown will be extended until the end of September.

Residents of LGAs of concern will have a 9pm-5am curfew imposed on them from Monday.

Those in hotspot LGAs are being asked to limit exercise to an hour a day.

From Monday masks will be mandatory outdoors, unless you’re exercising, all over NSW.

The state recorded 644 new cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

Childcare workers and disability support workers who live or work in the LGAs of concern must have their first vaccination dose by August 30.

From Saturday, August 28, authorised workers from the LGAs of concern are required to carry a permit from Service NSW declaring that they are an authorised worker and cannot work from home.

Anyone entering an LGA of concern for the purposes of work must also carry a worker permit issued by Service NSW.

If a person from outside an LGA of concern is found to be in an LGA of concern without a reasonable excuse, they will be fined $1000 and required to isolate at home for 14 days.

2GB News
NewsNSW
