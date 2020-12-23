Christmas restrictions for Sydney announced

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the easing of some restrictions ahead of Christmas.

For the northern part of the northern beaches, north of Narrabeen bridge, the lockdown will be extended.

However, five visitors will be allowed in the home from within the northern region from December 24 to December 26.

Residents in the southern part of the northern beaches will be allowed to have 10 visitors, including people outside of the region, in their home during that period.

But residents will not be allowed to leave the area.

Further announcements will be made in regards to the southern part of the northern beaches on Boxing Day.

Residents of Greater Sydney will be allowed to have 10 people in their homes, as well as children under 12-years-old, on December 24, 25 and 26.

From December 27 only 10 people will be allowed in a home in Greater Sydney.

Eight coronavirus cases were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours out of 42,000 tests.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Joe Hildebrand the government is trying to balance risk when easing restrictions in the southern part of the northern beaches.

“We still have some concerns about the virus in the southern end.”

Image: Nine News