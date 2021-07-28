2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

BREAKING | Changes announced as Sydney lockdown extended

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
covid-19lockdown
Article image for BREAKING | Changes announced as Sydney lockdown extended

The NSW Premier has announced a four-week extension to Greater Sydney’s lockdown, with some changes.

The state has recorded 177 cases of COVID-19, with 46 of those infectious in the community.

A woman in her 90s has died, making her the 11th death of the current outbreak.

The Campbelltown, Georges River and Parramatta LGAs will join the current western Sydney areas where people must not leave the area for work, unless it is essential, from midnight tonight.

Construction will reopen from Saturday, however, workers from hotspot LGAs in western Sydney will not be allowed on a building site.

Construction sites within the eight LGAs won’t reopen.

The NSW government will be vaccinating Year 12 students within the hotspot LGAs ahead of a return to class for the year group from August 16.

A plan is underway to introduce rapid antigen testing for school students and essential workers.

Singles bubbles, where a person living alone can nominate another person to visit them, have been introduced.

Sydneysiders will not be allowed outside of their LGA, or 10km from their home, for shopping.

The Premier has warned of a greater police presence across the city.

NSW Oatley MP Mark Coure told Deborah Knight the vast majority of the community has been doing the right thing.

“This allows extra time to allow local residents … to increase the uptake of the vaccine.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

 

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873