BREAKING | Changes announced as Sydney lockdown extended

The NSW Premier has announced a four-week extension to Greater Sydney’s lockdown, with some changes.

The state has recorded 177 cases of COVID-19, with 46 of those infectious in the community.

A woman in her 90s has died, making her the 11th death of the current outbreak.

The Campbelltown, Georges River and Parramatta LGAs will join the current western Sydney areas where people must not leave the area for work, unless it is essential, from midnight tonight.

Construction will reopen from Saturday, however, workers from hotspot LGAs in western Sydney will not be allowed on a building site.

Construction sites within the eight LGAs won’t reopen.

The NSW government will be vaccinating Year 12 students within the hotspot LGAs ahead of a return to class for the year group from August 16.

A plan is underway to introduce rapid antigen testing for school students and essential workers.

Singles bubbles, where a person living alone can nominate another person to visit them, have been introduced.

Sydneysiders will not be allowed outside of their LGA, or 10km from their home, for shopping.

The Premier has warned of a greater police presence across the city.

NSW Oatley MP Mark Coure told Deborah Knight the vast majority of the community has been doing the right thing.

“This allows extra time to allow local residents … to increase the uptake of the vaccine.”

Image: Nine News