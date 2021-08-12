BREAKING | Bayside, Burwood and Strathfield join LGAs in hard lockdown

Three more local government areas of concern have joined the list of twelve under additional restrictions.

Bayside, Burwood and Strathfield will go into a hard lockdown from 5pm today, restricting the travel of all but essential healthcare and emergency services workers.

“[They] are geographically smaller areas, but we are noticing, relative to the populations there, an increasing number of cases.”

The Cumberland area is now the epicentre of the Sydney outbreak, the Premier said, with cases beginning to stabilise in some south-west Sydney LGAs.

The Inner West and Camden should “be on extra watch”.

Regional NSW, Armidale, Tamworth and the Northern Rivers are on track to emerge from lockdown, reporting no new cases.

The Hunter and New England lockdown, however, will be extended by a further week, after more new cases were reported overnight.

Dubbo recorded five new cases and one additional case was identified in Walgett.

345 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified across NSW from a record 152,000 tests and at least 60 were infectious in the community.

106,000 people were vaccinated yesterday, breaking the state’s record.

Press PLAY below to hear the Premier’s announcement

Image: Nine News