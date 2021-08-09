Ballina and Byron join regional communities in snap lockdown

Four local government areas on the NSW North Coast will go into a week-long lockdown at 6pm.

Stay-at-home orders will apply to the Byron Shire, Richmond Valley, Lismore and Ballina Shire until 12.01am Tuesday 17 August, after an infected man from Sydney travelled to the region.

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe told Jim Wilson the man in his 50s left Sydney at the end of July.

“He went all through the Northern Rivers while symptomatic, and he was so crook that he’s now landed himself in hospital.

“This is not just a Western Sydney problem or a Bondi problem anymore.”

