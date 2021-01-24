Australia approves first COVID-19 vaccine

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Australia.

The federal government has indicated the 10 million doses will be rolled out from next month.

Frontline workers will be the first to be vaccinated followed by aged care staff, seniors and other vulnerable communities.

Australians over the age of 16 will be able to get the vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Pfizer vaccine rollout is expected to begin in late February rather than mid-February as previously suggested.

Image: Nine News