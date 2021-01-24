2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia approves first COVID-19 vaccine

Australia approves first COVID-19 vaccine

9 hours ago
National Nine News
pfizer
Article image for Australia approves first COVID-19 vaccine

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Australia.

The federal government has indicated the 10 million doses will be rolled out from next month.

Frontline workers will be the first to be vaccinated followed by aged care staff, seniors and other vulnerable communities.

Australians over the age of 16 will be able to get the vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Pfizer vaccine rollout is expected to begin in late February rather than mid-February as previously suggested.

Image: Nine News

National Nine News
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873