BREAKING | Armidale to go into one-week lockdown tonight

The Armidale regional area in NSW’s Northern Tablelands will go into a snap lockdown from 5pm tonight, after cases emerged in the community.

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the area until 8pm last night, believed to be transmitted from the Newcastle area by a young person Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

“I’m sorry to the people of the Armidale local council area, but this [decision] had been made out of care and concern for your area.”

Across the state, 319 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from 108,000 tests.

At least 51 were in the community throughout their infectious period, and over 100 are still under investigation.

Image: Nine News