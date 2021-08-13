Another COVID case at Bathurst jail keeps facility in lockdown
Bathurst Correctional Centre will remain in a precautionary lockdown after another inmate returned a positive COVID test.
The 29-year-old man was a fresh arrival to the jail, having arrived at the centre around 11am on Wednesday 11 August and subjected to a precautionary COVID test as per procedure.
A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said the inmate has been in a single cell since arriving at the centre.
“The CSNSW COVID Command Post has been working with staff to identify anyone who has had contact with the inmate.
“Contract tracing has commenced for any impacted staff, who will be directed to go for immediate COVID-19 testing and await further advice.”
The positive test is the second from the facility, following the recent diagnosis of a released inmate who later travelled to remote NSW, forcing Walgett into lockdown.
Image: Google Maps