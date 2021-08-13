Another COVID case at Bathurst jail keeps facility in lockdown

Bathurst Correctional Centre will remain in a precautionary lockdown after another inmate returned a positive COVID test.

The 29-year-old man was a fresh arrival to the jail, having arrived at the centre around 11am on Wednesday 11 August and subjected to a precautionary COVID test as per procedure.

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said the inmate has been in a single cell since arriving at the centre.

“The CSNSW COVID Command Post has been working with staff to identify anyone who has had contact with the inmate.

“ Contract tracing has commenced for any impacted staff, who will be directed to go for immediate COVID-19 testing and await further advice.”

The positive test is the second from the facility, following the recent diagnosis of a released inmate who later travelled to remote NSW, forcing Walgett into lockdown.

Image: Google Maps