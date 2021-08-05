2GB
‘Brave call but the right call’: Wallabies’ excessive drinkers scrubbed from Bledisloe clash

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Bledisloe CupDave RennieTim HoranWALLABIES
Article image for ‘Brave call but the right call’: Wallabies’ excessive drinkers scrubbed from Bledisloe clash

Three Wallabies have been ruled out of the Bledisloe Cup opener after breaking the team’s curfew.

Marika Koroibete, Isi Naisarani and Pone Fa’amausili continued drinking alcohol more than two hours after they were supposed to call it a night.

Former Wallaby and Stan Sport commentator Tim Horan told Mark Levy the decision reflects well on coach Dave Rennie’s leadership.

“He said ‘this is the time you’ve got to stop drinking’, and the boys kept having a few drinks, and he said ‘nope, you’re not going to play this weekend’.

“It’s a brave call, but a right call in that piece of the culture … I think that’ll steel this Wallaby team on.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tim Horan’s Bledisloe Cup preview

Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby UnionSports
