‘Brave call but the right call’: Wallabies’ excessive drinkers scrubbed from Bledisloe clash

Three Wallabies have been ruled out of the Bledisloe Cup opener after breaking the team’s curfew.

Marika Koroibete, Isi Naisarani and Pone Fa’amausili continued drinking alcohol more than two hours after they were supposed to call it a night.

Former Wallaby and Stan Sport commentator Tim Horan told Mark Levy the decision reflects well on coach Dave Rennie’s leadership.

“He said ‘this is the time you’ve got to stop drinking’, and the boys kept having a few drinks, and he said ‘nope, you’re not going to play this weekend’.

“It’s a brave call, but a right call in that piece of the culture … I think that’ll steel this Wallaby team on.”

Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images