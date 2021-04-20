Brain boost hidden in kids’ screen time lockout

A new app is claiming to be the solution to parents’ screen time dilemma, by forcing kids to answer curriculum-aligned questions to access their social media.

‘1Question’ creator Issac Elnekave credits his wife with the “brilliant” idea, after the couple noticed their three daughters all simultaneously glued to their phones.

“We were all sitting in the loungeroom … and honestly, the kids could’ve been on different planets,” he told Jim Wilson.

“My wife turned to me and she just said ‘fix this’.

“I remember saying, ‘how?!'”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To download the app, click HERE.

Image: Getty