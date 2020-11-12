2GB
Brad Hazzard launches review into Sydney hospitals amid mass exodus

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has requested a complete review after 20 obstetricians threatened to resign from Blacktown Hospital.

The threat of a mass exodus of specialists comes after the deaths of four newborns in an 18-month period.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Deborah Knight the state’s chief obstetrician is conducting the review.

“I’ve asked them to look at a broader area, not just western, but north-western and south-western Sydney.

“Because all the hospital are linked … Health needs to understand what the issues are.”

