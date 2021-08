NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is encouraging Sydneysiders to go out and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ray Hadley has received his second dose of AstraZeneca on-air in hopes it will allay vaccine hesitancy.

“I would say, to the broader community, listen to what Ray Hadley [says].

“I don’t always agree with Ray Hadley! But on this one, we are a unity ticket.”

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse